Atlanta police need help finding suspect who stole package off porch

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a package containing a $400 breast pump from a southwest Atlanta home on Monday.

Officers responded around 4:16 p.m. to a home on Lockwood Drive SW after receiving a larceny call. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who said an unknown man took a package from her porch shortly after it was delivered.

According to police, the breast pump had been delivered around 4:15 p.m. The suspect, described as a man wearing camouflage clothing and walking a dog, allegedly walked onto the porch, took the package and left the area. The victim told officers she does not know the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online atwww.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA