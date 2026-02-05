Atlanta police need help finding man accused of multiple sexual assaults

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking the public for help locating a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple sexual assaults.

Officials identified the suspect as Kwame Shabazz, described as 5’11” with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he may or may not still live in Hampton.

Surveillance and Ring camera footage show Shabazz entering an apartment on Cosmopolitan Drive on Jan. 22. APD Lt. Rodney Crosby said another incident occurred the following day. There is no known connection between the suspect and the victims.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Shabazz or the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and individuals may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

How to submit tips: