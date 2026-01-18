Atlanta police investigating after woman found stabbed to death inside home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside her home along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Saturday morning.

Lt. Christopher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department says officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. When they arrived, officers secured the home as family members arrived soon after.

Police say one person was taken in for questioning. Butler says officers were able to locate a possible person of interest.

“It’s very tragic. Hopefully we get to the bottom of it rather quickly,” Butler said.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Atlanta police as the investigation continues.