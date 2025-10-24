Crime And Law

Atlanta police arrest man with 36 prior arrests after shots fired near downtown homeless camp

By WSB Radio News Staff
Alexander Wood (Atlanta Police Department/Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A man with a lengthy criminal history is back in custody after Atlanta police say he opened fire from an SUV toward a homeless camp near Forsyth and Peachtree Streets.

Police have identified the suspect as Alexander Wood, who has been arrested 36 times before. Officers released body camera footage showing the moments after Wood sped past them in a white SUV.

Investigators say he later surrendered near a nearby apartment complex without further incident.

Wood now faces a long list of charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving.

