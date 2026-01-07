Atlanta man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after armed robbery of two women

ATLANTA — A convicted felon and domestic abuser from Atlanta has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after robbing two women at gunpoint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Quartez Rashad Goodman was on probation in May 2024 when he repeatedly fired a gun in a city park and used the weapon to rob the two women.

Prosecutors say Goodman also beat a dog during the incident.

Authorities say Goodman was eventually taken into custody following a standoff with police at D.H. Stanton Park.