Atlanta crime drops for second straight year as police urge conflict resolution without guns

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are reporting a second consecutive year of falling crime, with overall crime down 7%, even as leaders acknowledge continued challenges in certain categories.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says the department remains focused on what he calls its core mission. “Our priority continues to be gangs, guns, and drugs,” Schierbaum said.

Police say homicides are down 22%, falling below 100 for the first time since 2019. The city’s homicide clearance rate is now nearly 78%, well above the national average of 61%. Schierbaum says most killings were not random.

“The number one reason an individual still lost their life last year in Atlanta, Georgia, was an escalating dispute,” he said.

Schierbaum is urging residents to learn to resolve conflicts without guns as the city continues its crime reduction efforts. He says officers have worked to remove thousands of firearms from circulation.

“We took 12,821 guns off the street, out of drug operations, gang operations; guns that were stolen and trying to be repurposed,” Schierbaum said, adding that removing those weapons likely contributed to the drop in violent crime.

In separate remarks, Schierbaum also noted that officers removed more than 3,000 guns last year.

Despite the overall decline, police say aggravated assaults and robberies remain challenging. Atlanta Police Major Pete Malecki says some violent incidents stem from seemingly minor disputes.

“We had an aggravated assault where the weapon was a broom, and that dispute started over cats,” Malecki said. He added that, in other cases, “we had two individuals lose their lives over french fries and water.”

Police say many robberies are tied to in-person sales arranged through online marketplaces. Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann says educating the public is a priority this year.

“A lot of times we see a lot of marketplace sales occur not in safe zones,” Spann said. “But I can tell you if you choose to utilize a safe zone such as a police department, we know we are likely to reduce those types of robberies.”

Spann says both buyers and sellers have been targeted. Police say residents can also register their security and doorbell cameras with the department to further help the stop of crimes.

Looking ahead, APD says it will step up enforcement efforts related to domestic violence and street racing. Schierbaum emphasized that despite national attention on immigration, Atlanta police are staying focused on their core mission.

“My job is gangs, guns, and drugs,” Schierbaum said. “And that’s where we are going to stay focused.”

Police continue to encourage residents to help reduce crime by reporting suspicious activity, stressing the importance of a “see something, say something” approach.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.