Assistant principal on administrative leave after alleged shoplifting spree

Courtney Shaw (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — An assistant principal at a Cherokee County elementary school is on administrative leave following an alleged shoplifting spree.

Police say 47-year-old Courtney Shaw is accused of stealing from a Walmart on Bells Ferry Road in Woodstock nearly 100 times between November 2 and December 31.

According to police, the Walmart involved reported a total loss of more than $943 in merchandise.

Investigators say Shaw stacked items on top of each other at the self-checkout but only scanned one item before placing the merchandise into a bag or cart.

Officials say Shaw works at Free Home Elementary School.

