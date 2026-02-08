Arrest made in case involving suspect accused of impersonating deputies to carry out robberies

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in a case involving a suspect believed to be impersonating sheriff’s office deputies to carry out armed robberies.

After investigating the suspect, identified as Samuel Baxter, the sheriff’s office worked with the Gwinnett County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol to conduct a traffic stop in DeKalb County.

Baxter is charged with home invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony.

Authorities say he was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Thursday without bond.