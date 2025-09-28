Another suspect arrested in shooting that killed 9-month-old near Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, GA — Authorities say five suspects are now in custody in connection to the shooting that killed a nine-month-old girl outside an extended-stay motel near Truist Park.

The latest arrest is 22-year-old Anthony Smith, who has been charged with tampering with evidence.

The deadly incident happened Tuesday night outside the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Circle 75 Parkway, where police say an altercation escalated into gunfire. The child was struck during the shooting and later died.

Since the incident, police have arrested multiple suspects on charges ranging from aggravated assault to felony murder and possession of a firearm.

Investigators have not released additional details as the case remains active.