Altercation leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after an altercation led to a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 3804 MLK Jr Dr after reports of a person shot around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was sitting on the steps at the incident location when he was confronted by two male suspects that engaged in verbal altercation that escalated to gunfire,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation continues.