Alleged drug smuggler arrested at Atlanta airport with marijuana bound for France

ATLANTA — An alleged drug smuggler has been arrested at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say he tried to take 42 pounds of marijuana on a flight to France.

Officers say the 41-year-old man from California had four vacuum-sealed packages containing a green leafy substance in his luggage. Authorities say the substance tested positive for marijuana.

Federal officials say they continue to see a nationwide trend of criminal organizations attempting to transport marijuana through passenger luggage and express air delivery to Europe, where they can make a significant profit.