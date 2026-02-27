Alabama man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Georgia woman, hundreds of other victims

KENNESAW, GA — An Alabama man is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to cyberstalking hundreds of young victims, including one in the metro Atlanta area.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia officials say Jamarcus Mosley is accused of tricking victims into giving him access to their social media accounts and private photos and videos.

One case involved a 20-year-old Kennesaw woman.

Mosley allegedly posed as the victim’s friend to obtain her Snapchat passcode and later threatened to post her private images online.

Authorities say Mosley targeted hundreds of young victims as part of the scheme. He is set to be sentenced in May.