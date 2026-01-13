Crime And Law

Accountant accused of stealing more than $250K from metro Atlanta county faces charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Money Pile $100 dollar bills (Kativ/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County accountant is accused of taking more than $250,000 from the county over nearly seven years.

Officials say Lynn Ray Page of Talking Rock is facing a charge of theft by taking while in a fiduciary capacity.

An arrest warrant says Page took the money beginning in 2018 from the county’s development services center in a breach of her duties.

Investigators allege the theft continued until the summer of 2025.

Page worked for Cherokee County for more than 17 years, according to her LinkedIn account.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage