Accountant accused of stealing more than $250K from metro Atlanta county faces charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County accountant is accused of taking more than $250,000 from the county over nearly seven years.

Officials say Lynn Ray Page of Talking Rock is facing a charge of theft by taking while in a fiduciary capacity.

An arrest warrant says Page took the money beginning in 2018 from the county’s development services center in a breach of her duties.

Investigators allege the theft continued until the summer of 2025.

Page worked for Cherokee County for more than 17 years, according to her LinkedIn account.