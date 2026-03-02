9-year-old shot at DeKalb County apartment complex; investigation underway

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Monday morning at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to The Park at Somerset apartments at 611 Abberley Way, near Hambrick Road.

When police arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting was accidental and believe a sibling may have been involved.

Police say the firearm was taken outside the apartment complex and has not yet been recovered. A K-9 unit is assisting in the search.

Authorities say charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

The child’s condition was not immediately released.