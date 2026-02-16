73-year-old facing murder charge after deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers responded to 3412 Martin Luther King Drive, where they found a man shot and killed.

When officers arrived, they said the man was unconscious and not breathing. Grady paramedics confirmed the male had died from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Atlanta police arrested 73-year-old David Mays.

Mays is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.