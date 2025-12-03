7 arrested after underage girl assaulted at gathering in Paulding County home

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Seven people are facing charges after deputies say there was a ‘get together’ at a house involving underage drinking that led to the physical and sexual assault of a juvenile girl.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, two teen girls ages 13 and 17 are accused of physically assaulting the victim. Investigators say two males, ages 17 and 21, then sexually assaulted her. All four are facing numerous charges that include gang activity and assault. Deputies say the 13-year-old suspect will be charged as an adult.

Three adults, ages 23, 36, and 59 are also charged. The sheriff’s office says the oldest two are accused of maintaining a disorderly house, while another adult is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Authorities say the group has been tied to gang activity. Deputies also report that the home has been raided four times this year, with the SWAT team responding on those occasions due to ongoing concerns involving violence and criminal behavior.

The investigation remains active.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.