59-year-old woman shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 59-year-old injured in Atlanta early Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 a.m. near the 200 block of Memorial Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of her injury are unknown.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have been shot during a robbery,” Atlanta police officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.