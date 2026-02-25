59-year-old man shot after lunging at Atlanta police officer with knife

ATLANTA — A shooting involving an officer in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta is under investigation on Tuesday.

Officer responded to a shooting near the 3000 block of Lenox Road.

According to Atlanta police, a woman called 911 to report a man she recently met was armed with a knife and damaged some of her property. The man then left and returned a short time later still armed with the knife.

Officers gave repeated commands to the suspect to drop the weapon. Police officials say he didn’t drop the knife and lunged at them and was later shot. The suspect, described as a 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been requested to assist in the investigation.

This is an active investigation.