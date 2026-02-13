59-year-old man fatally struck by car during police chase in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 59-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase in DeKalb County, authorities say.

According to DeKalb police, the incident began during a traffic stop at Candler Road and Whites Mill Road when the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan initially pulled over but then drove off.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck and killed the pedestrian, identified as Terry Loman, 59. Following the crash, the officer ended the chase, and the suspect vehicle escaped.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident, and authorities are currently searching for the suspect.