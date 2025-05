ATLANTA — A 58-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Atlanta late Monday evening.

Officers responded to 180 Ponce de Leon Ave. after 9:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.