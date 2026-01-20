53-year-old man charged in major metro Atlanta drug bust

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A major drug bust in metro Atlanta led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office searched JJ’s convenience store on Highway 162 and a home on Wipporwill Drive in Oxford, leading to the discovery of meth, cocaine, marijuana and weapons.

Zabiullah Hussain, who works at the convenience store and lives in oxford was later arrested.

Hussain faces multiple charges, including: trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property; four counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of certain crimes; and two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.