48-year-old woman shot in southeast Atlanta

(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — A 48-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Moreland Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital. Police officials say the victim was “unable to provide responding officers with any suspect information or a reason for the shooting.”

The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown. Police are searching for the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

