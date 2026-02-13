4 students detained, metro Atlanta high school on lockdown ‘as a precaution’

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — An off-campus incident has led to law enforcement activity at a metro Atlanta high school on Friday afternoon.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials say four students were detained due to an ongoing investigation. The school was placed on lockdown “as a precaution,” however, the incident under investigation did not occur on school campus, officials said.

There is a heavy police presence at Newton High School as the investigation continues.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown expresses his appreciation to the Newton County School System, including its police force, staff and administration, for their assistance. He also acknowledges the dedication and hard work of the Sheriff’s Office investigators who have been actively working on the case,” Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials said.