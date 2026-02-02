4 arrested after police seize drugs and guns in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, alongside U.S. Marshals and SWAT, arrested four people and seized a large amount of drugs at a home in DeKalb County.

Authorities initially went to a home on Austin Drive to arrest Jaysaan Coleman on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct. During the operation, officers discovered nearly 100 pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, firearms, and cash.

Coleman was charged with drug trafficking, and three other men were also taken into custody. The identity of the other men was not released by authorities.