34-year-old Atlanta man accused of impersonating police officer sentenced to prison

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is headed to prison after being accused of impersonating a police officer.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Fredrick Crawford was observed by a real Atlanta police officer while he was at a gas station wearing a uniform labeled ‘fugitive task force.’

The real officer saw Crawford arguing with customers, threatening them with tickets. When confronted by police, Crawford ran and tossed his gun.

Police say they later determined he was a convicted felon and prohibited from having a gun.

He was sentenced to four years behind bars.