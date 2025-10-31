3 arrested in metro Atlanta drug trafficking investigation linked to Mexican cartel

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Three arrests were made, including a Sandy Springs man, after a metro Atlanta drug investigation tied to a Mexican cartel led to the seizure of 500 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution and nine firearms.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), along with several local and federal agencies, arrested Jubenal Farfan Arellano, 52, and Omar Flores Mena, 33, both of Mexico, and Jose Radilla Maldonado, 29, of Sandy Springs.

The two-day operation on Oct. 29 and 30 included five search warrants across Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Woodstock. Investigators say the group was working with Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) to traffic drugs and firearms in the metro area.

All three are charged with racketeering and conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. Flores also faces charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. All three suspects were booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

More charges and arrests are expected, GBI officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410 or submit anonymous tips online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.