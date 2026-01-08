Crime And Law

23-year-old Georgia father charged in death of three-month-old baby

By WSB Radio News Staff
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — A Douglasville father is facing murder charges in the death of his 3-month-old baby.

Douglasville police say officers responded to a call about a baby with difficulty breathing at a home on West Stewart Mill Road a few days before Christmas. Authorities on scene performed CPR, but the baby later died at the hospital.

Police officials say a forensic exam and interviews led to charges being filed against the father, identified as 23-year-old Geordy Hernandez.

Hernandez is being held at the Douglas County Jail.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage