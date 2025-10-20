21-year-old man killed on I-75 in apparent road rage incident identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was found dead along I-75 near the Downtown Connector and believed to have been involved in a road rage shooting.

Officials identified the victim as Damari Jordan.

Investigators say the drivers of a silver car and a pickup truck exchanged gunfire on I-75 near Northside Drive over the weekend. During the confrontation, one of the men got out of his vehicle and began walking on the highway.

Police say that’s when Jordan was hit by another driver who did not stop. A short time later, an Atlanta Police patrol car traveling northbound also struck him.

Both the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the incident.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story