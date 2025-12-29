Crime And Law

20-year-old man shot in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 20 Broad St. just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim was not released.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the male may have been shot due to an ongoing dispute regarding possible fraudulent activity,” Atlanta police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

