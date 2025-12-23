2 women accused of severe animal abuse after dead dogs found in metro Atlanta home

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty after seizing 25 dogs and discovering 13 deceased dogs inside a home on Britt Drive in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Animal Control first requested police assistance in September due to the severity of the alleged animal abuse. Detectives joined the investigation, which led to a search warrant for the residence.

Many of the living dogs were confined to small cages with feces and urine and appeared underweight and malnourished.

“Additionally, investigators recovered 13 plastic bags containing deceased canines from three separate refrigerators inside the residence. Several of the deceased animals were in varying stages of decomposition,” Gwinnett County police officials said.

Veterinary examinations were conducted on the living animals, and necropsies were performed on the deceased canines. Based on the findings during the investigation, police obtained 12 felony and 14 misdemeanor warrants for cruelty to animals against 67-year-old Christine Abbott, and 65-year-old Donna Slavin.

Police say they are not in custody yet and they are encouraged to turn themselves into the Gwinnett County Jail.