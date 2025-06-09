2 wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies in Gwinnett County face charges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County arrested and charged two people wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies that happened in May.

Police say 37-year-old Jairo Martinez-Villafranca and 28-year-old Belki Reyes-Cordova were arrested and face multiple charges, including child cruelty in connection to the robberies.

Police say Martinez-Villafranca confronted a clerk with a gun at El Amigo Grocery Store located at 6065 South Norcross Tucker Rd. on May 13.

Martinez-Villafranca handed a plastic bag to the clerk and demanded all the money from the register. Police say "the clerk had a baby in a stroller with her at the time of the robbery."

Police say the pair also robbed La Escondida Grocery Store located at 6060 Singleton Rd. on the same day.

Investigators used flock cameras to track and stop the car driven by Martinez-Villafranca in DeKalb County a few days after the robberies.

He faces two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and child cruelty in the third degree.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Reyes-Cordova on June 5 after executing a search warrant, police say.

Reyes-Cordova faces two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and child cruelty in the third degree.

Reyes-Cordova and Martinez-Villafranca are being held at Gwinnett County jail without bond.