2 injured in shooting at townhome community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people including a teenager injured on Thursday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gated townhome community at the 800 block of Celeste Lane around 3:40 p.m.

Police say a 15-year old was shot in the foot, and another victim was critically injured after being shot in the arm. Both victims were rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

