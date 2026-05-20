2 arrested after Sandy Springs manhunt that delayed voting for hours

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs police say two people were arrested after a manhunt near Morgan Falls Overlook Park that delayed voting for about four hours on Tuesday.

Police said a 911 caller reported seeing an armed man dressed in camouflage in the woods and hearing possible gunshots near the park during the primary election.

Officers responded to the area after reports of a dispute involving another man.

Police arrested James Andrew Dutton in the parking lot of Morgan Falls Overlook Park. He is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in a city park and one count of possession of alcohol in a city park.

A second suspect, Elisha Deaton, was taken into custody across the Chattahoochee River near Aven Road and Conway Drive. Police said Deaton is facing similar charges, including possession of alcohol in a city park.

Police said there is no evidence the incident was connected to voting or the primary election.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.