2 arrested after metro Atlanta authorities seize thousands of pills, drugs and guns

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two people were arrested and face charges after a pill mill operation shutdown in metro Atlanta.

On Tuesday, DeKalb Count police, the DEA Tactical Diversion Squad, SWAT, and other authorities conducted an interdiction stop that led to the seizure of 48 pounds of methamphetamine pills and related manufacturing materials.

After the stop, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Canberra Drive in Stone Mountain where they later discovered an active pill mill operation.

Detectives seized additional quantities of methamphetamine pills and powder, six guns including two that were reported stolen and two pill press machines that police say are used for illegal drug production.

Two suspects were taken into custody and face multiple drug-related charges. The identity of the two suspects were not released by police.

“This successful operation highlights the outstanding teamwork and collaboration between our local and federal partners," DeKalb County police said.

In total, detectives recovered approximately:

  • 7.2 kilos (22,800 pills) of Ecstasy
  • 19.4 kilos of methamphetamine powder
  • 6.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 2.77 pounds of marijuana
