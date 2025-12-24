1st Franklin Financial Corporation settles federal disability lawsuit

ATLANTA — 1st Franklin Financial settles a federal EEOC Disability Discrimination Suit and is ordered to pay $750,000.

It stems from a case brought in 2022.

According to the suit, a former customer service representative had multiple medical conditions contributing to heart attacks, requiring hospitalization.

He requested a short leave of absence until he expected to be released from the hospital, but the company denied the request and fired him.

1st Franklin Financial will also be required to update its employment policies, provide specialized training to managers, supervisors, and human resources personnel who receive and handle disability accommodation requests.

“Federal law requires that an employer accommodate its employees’ disabilities when it is not an undue hardship to do so,” said Marcus G. Keegan, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Atlanta District Office. “The EEOC commends 1st Franklin for resolving this matter so early in the case and compensating employees who were denied an accommodation.”