19-year-old man shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times after a “dispute with a known suspect” early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Mayson Turner Road and Chappell Road around 2:35 a.m. Upon arriving, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The extent of the victims’ injury is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the victim may have been shot near the 1200 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.