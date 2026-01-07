Crime And Law

19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Luckie Street just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim was not released.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Anthony Lane and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

