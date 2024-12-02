18-year-old injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old girl was injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Monday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Addington Street around 11:25 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim and current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

According to investigators, the victim “may have sustained the injury near the 200 block of Florida Avenue nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.