17-year-old arrested after Valentine’s Day shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old is in custody following a Valentine’s Day shooting at an Atlanta home.

According to Atlanta police, 17-year-old Kez Crenshaw was arrested after investigators say he shot a relative’s boyfriend at a home on Peyton Place.

Police said the boyfriend came to the home around 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day demanding to speak with his girlfriend. Investigators said the girlfriend did not want to see or speak with him at the time, and he was asked to leave.

Authorities said the boyfriend refused to leave. Investigators say that is when Crenshaw grabbed a gun and shot him.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to Grady for treatment.

Crenshaw remained at the scene and was arrested. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by someone under 18. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.