16-year-old found fatally shot at Atlanta fire station

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood and later arriving at Atlanta Fire Station 38 along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 10:50pm Tuesday night.

Atlanta police say investigators believe the shooting happened at a nearby home on Ferno Drive. Police say the teen transported himself to the fire station seeking medical help.

Officers say they located the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide investigators spent the overnight hours on scene working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have not released the victim’s name and have not said whether a suspect is in custody.