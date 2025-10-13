Crime And Law

16-year-old boy critically injured in southeast Atlanta drive-by shooting

By Miles Montgomery
16-year-old shot on Flat Shoals Road Someone opened fire on a group of teens, injuring a 16-year-old on Sunday night.
ATLANTA — Police say a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot in southeast Atlanta late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road around 10:30 p.m., where they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim was walking with a female juvenile when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. The teen told police he tried to run but was struck.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police are still searching for the suspect.

