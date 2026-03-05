16 arrested after major north Georgia drug trafficking investigation

HALL COUNTY, GA — The GBI collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies to dismantle an alleged drug trafficking organization operating across six counties in North Georgia.

Authorities said “Operation Silent Hand” resulted in the arrest of 16 adults ranging in age from 31 to 64. Multiple police departments assisted in the arrests including Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Toccoa Police Department.

Agents seized more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and about four pounds of suspected fentanyl during the operation.

Investigators also recovered opioids and multiple firearms.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.