13 sentenced in north Georgia prison meth ring

ATLANTA — Thirteen members of a prison-based methamphetamine distribution ring operating in north Georgia have been sentenced to federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta says the investigation began in November 2020, when authorities learned two inmates at a Macon prison were using couriers on the outside to distribute methamphetamine to customers across the metro Atlanta area.

Agents later identified additional inmates involved in the operation.

Those convicted received federal prison sentences ranging from three to 25 years.