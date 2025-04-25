11 arrested, 6 wanted after deputies find fentanyl, guns at Spalding County home

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested and charged and several others are wanted after deputies recently made a major drug bust in Spalding County.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home at the 1300 block of Canal Street in Griffin on Monday.

Deputies found guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription medications during the search.

Spalding County officials say the home “came into focus after several people suffered drug overdoses from fentanyl they bought from Robert Trey Carroll III.”

“When it comes to fentanyl, it seems like it’s a case of stupid is as stupid does. But with this box of chocolates, you know exactly what you’re gonna get. They keep on selling and buying it until one way or another they “fentanyl” around and find out,“ Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged the following:

Robert ‘Trey’ Carroll III, 26, of Griffin:

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy



Conspiracy to purchase meth



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device



Sale of a Schedule IV drug



Possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute



Possession of a Schedule IV drug



Possession of fentanyl



Possession of meth



Possession of drug-related objects

Lisa Carroll, 52, of Griffin

Disorderly house

Hunter Parris, 30, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device



Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute



Possession of fentanyl



Possession of drug-related objects

Malinda Smith- Bennett, 56, of Griffin

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute



Possession of fentanyl



Possession of a Schedule IV drug



Possession of drug-related objects

Carson Parks, 22, of Thomaston

Possession of meth

Ivey Caldwell, 23, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Melisa Folsom,58, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Brannon Dalton Folsom, 22, of Griffin

Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device



Possession of fentanyl

Thomas Joseph Shockley, 40, of Griffin

Possession of a Schedule I drug



Possession of a Schedule III drug

Alexis Simms, 26, of Barnesville

Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Deputies have active warrants for the following people:

Hunter Wells, 22, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Griffin Cleveland, 29, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Heather Senedouangdeth, 30, of Griffin

Conspiracy to possess fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Demarious Williams, 33, of Griffin

Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Gabrielle Nirece Stephens, 22, of Griffin

Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl



Unlawful use of a telecommunication device

Anthony Dwayne Carter, Jr, 38, of Griffin

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770- 467-4282.