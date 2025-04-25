11 arrested, 6 wanted after deputies find fentanyl, guns at Spalding County home

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested and charged and several others are wanted after deputies recently made a major drug bust in Spalding County.
Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home at the 1300 block of Canal Street in Griffin on Monday.
Deputies found guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription medications during the search.
Spalding County officials say the home “came into focus after several people suffered drug overdoses from fentanyl they bought from Robert Trey Carroll III.”
“When it comes to fentanyl, it seems like it’s a case of stupid is as stupid does. But with this box of chocolates, you know exactly what you’re gonna get. They keep on selling and buying it until one way or another they “fentanyl” around and find out,“ Sheriff Darrell Dix said.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged the following:
- Robert ‘Trey’ Carroll III, 26, of Griffin:
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy
- Conspiracy to purchase meth
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Sale of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of meth
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Lisa Carroll, 52, of Griffin
- Disorderly house
- Hunter Parris, 30, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Malinda Smith- Bennett, 56, of Griffin
- Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of a Schedule IV drug
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Carson Parks, 22, of Thomaston
- Possession of meth
- Ivey Caldwell, 23, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Melisa Folsom,58, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Brannon Dalton Folsom, 22, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Possession of fentanyl
- Thomas Joseph Shockley, 40, of Griffin
- Possession of a Schedule I drug
- Possession of a Schedule III drug
- Alexis Simms, 26, of Barnesville
- Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
Deputies have active warrants for the following people:
- Hunter Wells, 22, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Griffin Cleveland, 29, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Heather Senedouangdeth, 30, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to possess fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Demarious Williams, 33, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to purchase ecstasy
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Gabrielle Nirece Stephens, 22, of Griffin
- Conspiracy to purchase fentanyl
- Unlawful use of a telecommunication device
- Anthony Dwayne Carter, Jr, 38, of Griffin
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770- 467-4282.