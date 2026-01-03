Georgia authorities arrest 10, seize enough drugs to ‘kill nearly 4 million people’

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Authorities seized more than $1 million worth of drugs and arrested 10 people following a months-long investigation into a fentanyl distribution network in northwest Georgia, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators recovered roughly 8.2 kilograms of fentanyl, smaller amounts of heroin and cocaine, more than 10,000 pills, 71 firearms, a live hand grenade, and about $250,000 in cash.

“The drugs taken off the street are estimated to be worth well over $1 million. This was enough drugs to kill nearly 4.1 MILLION people,” Paulding County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The operation targeted distribution across Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, and Haralson counties, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Task Force Commander Daniel Nicholson said the seizure highlights the effectiveness of collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies.

“The hard work and dedication of the agents and officers who seek to rid their communities of this poison is truly commendable,” Nicholson said.