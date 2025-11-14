Argument between strangers ends in deadly shooting outside Greenbriar Mall food court

FULTON COUNTY, GA — An argument between two strangers turned deadly Thursday afternoon outside the food court at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall.

Atlanta police say the 28-year-old victim got into a dispute with someone he did not know around 4:45 p.m. Moments later, the disagreement escalated, and the suspect opened fire, killing the victim outside the mall’s food court.

Lt. Christapher Butler says an off-duty officer working security nearby heard the commotion and immediately responded.

“He immediately observed a male who appeared deceased from multiple gunshot wounds; while still observing the area he was able to identify a possible suspect who was detained without incident,” Butler said.

Investigators say surveillance video appears to show the victim attempting to walk away before the shots were fired.

“This was a verbal dispute between strangers that escalated into gunfire, which unfortunately led to the death of a 28-year-old male,” Butler added.

A suspect is being questioned as detectives work to determine what sparked the argument.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.