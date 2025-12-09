Crime And Law

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at a university in Kentucky

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY — Police are investigating after one person died and another was critically injured in a shooting at a university in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

Frankfort police officers responded to Kentucky State University’s campus around 3:35 p.m. after reports of an “active aggressor.”

Police say one victim was killed and one was rushed to the hospital after being shot.

“Frankfort Police Department, in partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have secured the campus and have a suspect in custody. At this time, KSU campus is on lockdown until further notice,” Frankfort police said in a statement on social media.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement on social media saying, “We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!