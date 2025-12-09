1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at a university in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY — Police are investigating after one person died and another was critically injured in a shooting at a university in Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

Frankfort police officers responded to Kentucky State University’s campus around 3:35 p.m. after reports of an “active aggressor.”

Police say one victim was killed and one was rushed to the hospital after being shot.

“Frankfort Police Department, in partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have secured the campus and have a suspect in custody. At this time, KSU campus is on lockdown until further notice,” Frankfort police said in a statement on social media.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement on social media saying, “We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

This is an ongoing investigation.