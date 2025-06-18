1 in custody after dead body found in Newton County woods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on Wednesday.

Newton County deputies responded to a report of a dead body found in a wooded area off Stephenson Road in Covington just before 2 p.m.

Investigators say a suspect has been taken into custody.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect and the victim knew each other‚" Newton County Sheriff’s Office says. “Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences to the family, friends and all loved ones of the victim.”

The identity of the victim was not released pending next of kin notification.