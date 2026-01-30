Cobb County man convicted of rape, incest involving young family member

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County man has been convicted of sexually abusing a young family member.

Jurors found 37-year-old Babatunde Reed-Tacla guilty of rape and incest involving a 12-year-old, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say the abuse began in 2022.

The DA’s office says Reed-Tacla claimed the abuse was “medical inspections” for sexually transmitted diseases the child got while being abused by another man living with the family.

A year later, the child reported the abuse to a caregiver.

Reed-Tacla is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Prosecutors say he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.