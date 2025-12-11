More than 80% of hourly workers say they worry about paying bills on time, new study says

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — More than 80% of hourly workers polled by the workforce payment platform Branch say they worry they won’t be able to pay their bills on time.

Branch CEO Atif Siddiqi says 77% of hourly workers have less than $500 in emergency savings.

“That is a stat that was really surprising,” Siddiqi tells CBS Radio. “I think a key driver of that in addition to rising costs is that, for this demographic they are paid very significantly week to week, which makes budgeting very challenging.”

He says six in ten have skipped meals to cover their bills.

Siddiqi cites inflation and housing costs.